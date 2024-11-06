Trump hails Musk as "new star" of Republican Party
In his victory speech after the US presidential election, Donald Trump praised Elon Musk, the world's richest person and owner of X, describing him as a "new star" of the Republican Party, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.After the crowd began chanting Musk's name, Trump shared a story about how he once kept the billionaire on hold for 40 minutes while watching a SpaceX rocket video.
Trump went on to describe Musk as a "wonderful" person, highlighting his growing influence within the party.