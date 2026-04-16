Ship traffic continued through the Strait of Hormuz over the last 24 hours as of 0900 GMT, although some movements indicated possible reversals before reaching what has been described as a US blockade line, according to shipping data compiled by Anadolu, News.Az reports.

The data showed at least 11 tracked passages during the period, divided between west-to-east sailings into the Gulf and east-to-west movements out of it.

One vessel, Rich Starry, appeared in both directions, suggesting it may have reversed course during the period. Rich Starry has been described in recent reporting as a sanctioned tanker.

West-to-east traffic included Viyana, Rich Starry, Nobler, Seachampion, and Sadra1.

East-to-west movements included Zaynar 2, RHN—also identified in sanctions and vessel records as Hong Lu—Rich Starry, Agios Fanourios I, G Summer, and Rosalina.

The vessel mix pointed to continued traffic across multiple ship classes rather than only crude oil shipments. Shipping data identified RHN (Hong Lu) and Agios Fanourios I as VLCC crude oil tankers, G Summer as an LPG carrier, Rosalina and Seachampion as bulk carriers, Nobler and Rich Starry as chemical/oil tankers, Zaynar 2 as a container ship, and Sadra1 as a landing craft. Viyana was listed as a tug.

Destination data showed the UAE, Oman, and Iraqi-linked routes among the main calls.

RHN (Hong Lu), Rosalina, and Seachampion were listed for Fujairah, while G Summer and Zaynar 2 were listed for Khor Fakkan in the UAE. Agios Fanourios I was listed for Basrah in Iraq, and Nobler for Sohar in Oman.

Rich Starry was listed as “for orders,” while destination details for Viyana and Sadra1 were not clearly shown in the available shipping data.

Sanctions and vessel records indicated that at least four of the ships in the tracked sample were under US sanctions: Rich Starry, RHN/Hong Lu, G Summer, and Zaynar 2.

The flows suggest that commercial traffic through Hormuz remained active over the last 24 hours as of 0900 GMT, even as the appearance of Rich Starry in both directions pointed to at least one apparent course reversal during the period.

US naval forces established the blockade along a line between Gwadar Bay, along the Iran–Pakistan border, and Oman’s Ras al Hadd, where heavy vessel traffic has continued since the operation began.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that no vessels have breached a US naval blockade of Iranian ports since Monday.

“Yesterday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the U.S. blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and transiting along the Iranian coastline. The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) successfully redirected the vessel, which is heading back to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on US social media platform X.

Noting that a total of 10 vessels have been turned around, it also said that “zero ships have broken through since the start of the U.S. blockade on Monday.”