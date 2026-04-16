Near-Earth asteroid Apophis: What you need to know

The asteroid, named Apophis after the ancient Egyptian god known as the “God of Chaos,” is expected to pass by Earth on April 13, 2029, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It will come within approximately 20,000 miles of Earth’s surface, making it closer than many orbiting satellites. The highest satellites orbit at roughly 22,000 miles above the equator.

Although Apophis is classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid,” NASA has reassured the public that it poses no threat to Earth during its 2029 flyby.

After years of monitoring, scientists say they are confident the asteroid does not pose any danger to Earth for at least the next 100 years.

“There is no danger to Earth, to anyone or anything living on it, or to astronauts or satellites in space,” NASA said.

However, the agency also noted that the event represents an “amazing and totally unprecedented opportunity” to learn more about Apophis and other near-Earth asteroids.

According to NASA, people living in the Eastern Hemisphere may be able to observe the asteroid with the naked eye, depending on weather conditions.