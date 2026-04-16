Türkiye police order 83 arrests over online praise for school shootings

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Police in Türkiye have ordered the arrests of 83 individuals accused of posting content online that praised two deadly school shootings occurring this week.

Police in Türkiye have ordered the arrests of 83 individuals accused of posting content online that praised two deadly school shootings occurring this week, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Authorities stated that the suspects engaged in activities "praising crime and criminals" and negatively impacting public order following the tragedies.

Timeline of the Attacks:

Tuesday: A shooting at a high school in the southeast of the country left at least 16 people injured.

Wednesday: A second attack in the city of Kahramanmaraş resulted in the deaths of nine people.

Hundreds gathered near the main mosque in Kahramanmaraş on Thursday for the funerals of the young victims.

Among those identified was 10-year-old Zeynep; her uncle, Mahmut, described her as a clever girl who "is now an angel." Another victim, 10-year-old Shura, was also laid to rest after her aunt tragically learned of her death via a news broadcast.

Relatives at the service have called for increased protection in schools to prevent future violence. Three government ministers from Türkiye were expected to attend the services to pay their respects.

News.Az