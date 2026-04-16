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Hezbollah claims multiple attacks on Israel

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Hezbollah claims multiple attacks on Israel
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Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks targeting Israeli forces in recent hours, according to its statements, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The group said one of the attacks targeted an Israeli army gathering at Hamams Hill, located south of the town of Khiyam in Lebanon.

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It also claimed to have struck the Israeli Kfar Giladi artillery position with a missile barrage.

In a separate claim, Hezbollah said it attacked the Ras al-Naqoura site in the far northwest along the Lebanon–Israel border using a swarm of drones.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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