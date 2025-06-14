Trump, Israeli PM hold phone call amid Iranian retaliatory strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes following Israel's large-scale attacks on Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

A White House official confirmed the telephone call, but additional details were not immediately available, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Magen David Adom emergency service confirmed that seven people were injured in Iran's counterattack, which came hours after Israel targeted multiple sites across Iran in the early hours of Friday morning.

Israeli forces attacked Iran in the early hours of Friday, hitting nuclear and missile facilities and killing top military commanders and scientists. Iran had vowed a harsh response, and multiple sites across Israel appeared to come under heavy ballistic missile attack on Friday evening as air defense systems activated across the country.

At least 40 Israelis were injured, according to the Haaretz newspaper.

Israel's attacks on Iran, meanwhile, killed 104 people and injured 376 others.

News.Az