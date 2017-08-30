Yandex metrika counter

Trump, Japan's Abe confirm cooperation on North Korea: White House

  • World
  • Share
Trump, Japan's Abe confirm cooperation on North Korea: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by telephone on Wednesday and confirmed their “continuing, close cooperation” to addres

“The two leaders confirmed their continuing, close cooperation on efforts to address North Korea’s launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile that overflew Japanese territory earlier this week,” it said in a brief statement.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      