Trump, Japan's Abe confirm cooperation on North Korea: White House
- 30 Aug 2017 17:29
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by telephone on Wednesday and confirmed their “continuing, close cooperation” to addres
“The two leaders confirmed their continuing, close cooperation on efforts to address North Korea’s launch of an intermediate range ballistic missile that overflew Japanese territory earlier this week,” it said in a brief statement.
