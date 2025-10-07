Yandex metrika counter

Trump labels Democrats' shutdown strategy a 'kamikaze attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Democrats' shutdown strategy as a "kamikaze attack," claiming it had given his administration the chance to cut "billions and billions" in "waste, fraud, and abuse," News.Az reports citing ABC news.

Meanwhile, the Senate is expected to vote again on Democratic and Republican proposals to fund the government and end the shutdown, now in its seventh day.


