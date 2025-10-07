President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Democrats' shutdown strategy as a "kamikaze attack," claiming it had given his administration the chance to cut "billions and billions" in "waste, fraud, and abuse," News.Az reports citing ABC news.
Trump labels Democrats' shutdown strategy a 'kamikaze attack'
Meanwhile, the Senate is expected to vote again on Democratic and Republican proposals to fund the government and end the shutdown, now in its seventh day.