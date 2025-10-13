Trump lands at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport - VIDEO
Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel.
At the Ben Gurion Airport, Trump is greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
🇺🇸🇮🇱#Trump's plane landed in #Israel pic.twitter.com/uUYkJmt2h0— News.Az (@news_az) October 13, 2025
Trump is set to address the Israeli Knesset later today, and after which he will fly to Egypt to co-chair a summit on the ceasefire agreement.