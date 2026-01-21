White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would switch to a different aircraft at the base and then proceed to Switzerland, where he is scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.
Trump lands in Switzerland for World Economic Forum
Air Force One with US President Donald Trump aboard has landed in Zurich, Switzerland.
Trump’s first engagement of the day will be a reception with business leaders, followed by a speech at the World Economic Forum later in the day, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
Earlier, Air Force One turned back to Joint Base Andrews late Tuesday with Trump on board after encountering what a White House official described as a “minor electrical issue.”