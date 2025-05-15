Trump likely to return to Washington after Gulf tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he is likely to return to Washington, D.C on Friday following his tour of three Gulf countries. The President’s final destination, however, remains uncertain, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Previously, Trump had suggested a possible stop in Istanbul for discussions related to Ukraine. The President, during his visit to the United Arab Emirates, expressed this uncertainty before signing the guest book at the royal palace in Abu Dhabi.

"We’ll be leaving tomorrow, as you know. Almost destination unknown - because they’ll be getting calls ’Could you be here? Could you be there?’ But probably going back to Washington, D.C. tomorrow," said Trump. His comments indicate that his itinerary may be subject to change based on incoming requests or commitments.

