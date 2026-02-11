Trump meets Netanyahu at White House

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump met at the White House on Wednesday.

The meeting is still ongoing. The Israeli prime minister entered the White House from a side entrance, away from television cameras and the very loud protests that have been going on outside the White House perimetre for the duration of this meeting thus far, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The US president has been very clear that he has a red line when it comes to any sort of [Israeli] annexation of the West Bank.

