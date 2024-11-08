Trump names Susie Wiles White House chief of staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Susie Wiles, one of his two campaign managers, will serve as his White House chief of staff.

The move marks the first of many anticipated staffing announcements as Trump prepares for his return to the White House on January 20, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.As gatekeeper to the president, the chief of staff typically wields great influence. The person manages White House staff, organizes the president's time and schedule, and maintains contact with other government departments and lawmakers.The low-key Wiles, 67, will be the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," Trump said in a statement. "I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”Trump has been secluded at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, since defeating Democrat Kamala Harris in Tuesday's election.He is considering a wide array of people for top jobs in his administration, many of them familiar figures from his 2017-2021 presidency, four sources said.Wiles, a long-time Florida-based political strategist, and fellow campaign manager Chris LaCivita are credited with running a more disciplined operation for Trump’s third presidential bid compared with his past campaigns.Trump thanked them both during his victory speech early on Wednesday."Susie likes to stay in the back, let me tell you," Trump said, as she stood toward the back of the stage. "We call her the ice maiden."

