Trump names Vance as his likely successor in 2028 US elections

US President Donald Trump has named Vice President J.D. Vance as his most likely successor in the upcoming November 2028 presidential election, News.Az reports.

When asked whether Vance was his most likely successor and the next leader of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement Trump replied: "I think most likely and in all fairness. He the vice president."

"It's too early obviously to talk about that, but certainly he (Vance - TASS) is doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point," Trump added.

Talking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump also made it clear that he sees Marco Rubio as Vance's running mate. The latter is currently the US Secretary of State - acting assistant to the American leader for national security.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said.

"I also think we have some incredible people, some of the people of the stage right here," Trump noted, referring to the participants in the signing ceremony of the new presidential executive order on the creation of a White House task force to prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (California).