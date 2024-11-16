Trump not to meet with foreign leaders before inauguration - Kyodo
US President-elect Donald Trump will not meet with foreign leaders and high-ranking state representatives in person before his inauguration, Kyodo reported, citing sources in the government of Japan, News.az reports citing TASS .
According to the report, the Japanese government was notified about it by Trump’s team.
However, On November 15, Trump met with President of Argentina Javier Milei in his Mar-a-Lago residence within the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
In this regard, trump will not meet with new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba before the inauguration. After Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, then-Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe arrived in the United States specifically to meet with Trump, becoming one of the first foreign leaders to meet with the new US President.
Trump defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the November 5 election. The Republicans also gained control of the Senate. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
