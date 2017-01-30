Trump orders Pentagon to send plan to defeat IS within 30 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order calling for the Pentagon to submit a plan for the defeat of Daesh to him in the next 30 days,APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The order, signed the afternoon of January 28, calls for the Joint Chiefs of Staff to present the new president with a plan to defeat the terrorist organization in 30 days.



rump campaigned on promises to defeat Daesh "in a month" and repeatedly suggested that the reason the fight had dragged out so long was that US military capabilities were being somehow hamstrung. In his first visit as president to CIA headquarters, he reiterated that "Radical Islamic terrorism… has to be eradicated. Just off the face of the Earth."



He has called Daesh "pure evil" on more than one occasion.



Trump has signed a raft of other executive orders in the past few days, including a controversial ban on refugees entering the US and a temporary ban on allowing individuals from seven mostly Middle Eastern nations, even some legal residents, to enter the US.

