Yandex metrika counter

Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension

  • World
  • Share
Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension
Reuters

US President Donald Trump may announce the extension of the trade truce for up to one year during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April.

Trump's initial planned arrival date in China is March 31, with a three-day itinerary arranged, including bilateral talks with Xi, sources divulged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

However, sources added that the specific timing is still under discussion as China is considering the schedule around the Qingming Festival on April 5.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      