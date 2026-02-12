Trump plans April visit to China to confirm trade truce extension

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump may announce the extension of the trade truce for up to one year during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in April.

Trump's initial planned arrival date in China is March 31, with a three-day itinerary arranged, including bilateral talks with Xi, sources divulged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, sources added that the specific timing is still under discussion as China is considering the schedule around the Qingming Festival on April 5.

News.Az