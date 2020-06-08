Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for the oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing, according to Reuters.

The bill, which passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support last month, calls for sanctions against those responsible for the repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China’s Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps.

The Chinese embassy in Washington repeated a prior statement noting that the bill “blatantly smears China’s counterterrorism and deradicalization measures and seriously interferes in China’s internal affairs,” which China “deplores and firmly opposes.”

“We urge the US to immediately rectify its mistake, stop using Xinjiang-related issues to intervene in China’s internal affairs and refrain from going even further down the wrong path,” the embassy added.

The bill’s progress comes amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic’s origins and a recent Chinese bid to curb Hong Kong freedoms via a new national security law. China denies mishandling the outbreak and has said the United States should stop interfering in Hong Kong and Chinese affairs.

