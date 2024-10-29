Trump pounding Harris on fascism: But she’s a fascist. Okay?

But she’s a fascist. Okay?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who has also spoken out about politics, a fascist, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru

According to Trump, his rival in the presidential race calls more than half of the country enemies, fascists, and Nazis.“But she’s a fascist. Okay? She’s a fascist,” he said during a speech to supporters in Atlanta.Earlier, Harris called Trump a fascist live on CNN . According to her, several people who worked in the former president’s administration said that he is “unfit and dangerous” and also treats the US Constitution with contempt.Trump responded by saying that the US vice president insults him because he realizes that he has lost.The New York Times reported that the Democratic candidate's political action committee, Future Forward, "expresses concern" about her focus on "Trump and fascism."

