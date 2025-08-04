Trump praises Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad after learning she’s a Republican

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump has voiced support for Sydney Sweeney’s recent American Eagle campaign after learning the actress is a registered Republican.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Trump said, “She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad.” He went on to call the campaign “fantastic” and noted, “You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media

The American Eagle campaign titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” sparked controversy upon release, with critics accusing it of echoing eugenics-era rhetoric through its wordplay on “genes” and “jeans.” Sweeney, 27, addressed the criticism in a promotional video, visibly altering the word “Genes” to “Jeans” on a billboard.

Public records confirm Sweeney has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024, as reported by the New York Post.

Amid backlash online, supporters defended the campaign as playful marketing and applauded Sweeney for defying what they termed as “woke advertising.”

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, joking on the “Ruthless” podcast: “My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.”

The campaign continues to draw mixed reactions across social media, highlighting the broader cultural divide in U.S. advertising and politics.

News.Az