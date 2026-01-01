Trump pulls National Guard from major cities, warns they may return

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration was removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland but added in his social media post that federal forces will "come back" if crime rates go up.

Local leaders in those cities and Democrats have said the deployments, which have faced legal setbacks and challenges, were unnecessary. They have accused the Trump administration of federal overreach and of exaggerating isolated episodes of violence to justify sending in troops, News.Az reports, citing foreign media .

Trump, a Republican, has said troop deployments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Memphis and Portland were necessary to fight crime and protect federal property and personnel from protesters.

"We are removing the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, despite the fact that CRIME has been greatly reduced by having these great Patriots in those cities, and ONLY by that fact," Trump wrote.

"We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time!"

Judges overseeing lawsuits filed by cities challenging the deployments have consistently ruled that the Trump administration overstepped its authority and found that there is no evidence to support claims that troops are necessary to protect federal property from protesters.

Trump's announcement came shortly before a federal appellate court ruled on Wednesday that his administration had to return hundreds of California National Guard troops to Governor Gavin Newsom's control.

The U.S. Supreme Court on December 23 blocked Trump's attempt to deploy National Guard troops in Illinois, a ruling that undercut his legal rationale for sending soldiers to other states.

The court said the president's authority to take â federal control of National Guard troops likely only applies in "exceptional" circumstances.

"At this preliminary stage, the Government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois," the court's majority held in an unsigned order.

The local leaders who opposed Trump's deployment of the National Guard said on Wednesday the legal challenges compelled him to end the deployments in those cities.

"Trump's rambling here is the political version of 'you can't fire me, I quit,'" Newsom's office said.

After Trump's announcement, the office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson shared data for 2025 on social media, saying the city saw the least amount of violent crime in more than a decade during the year, with incidents down 21.3% from 2024.

Trump started deploying troops in June amid protests against his hardline immigration policies including efforts to ramp up deportations. He also deployed troops to Washington and took control of local police in response to what he said was rampant crime - though local crime statistics indicated otherwise - using his unique authority as president over the U.S. capital.

Military officials have been winding down and scaling back the deployments in recent months as litigation left them in limbo.