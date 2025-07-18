Trump pushes to unseal grand jury testimony in Epstein case after DOJ report clears conspiracy claims

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that his administration will seek a court order to unseal grand jury testimony in the Jeffrey Epstein case, after a Justice Department report found no evidence supporting long-standing conspiracy theories regarding Epstein’s death and alleged client network.

“Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on X that the Justice Department will file a motion Friday to request the unsealing of transcripts.

Earlier this month, the DOJ released a report dismissing theories about Epstein’s 2019 jail death and possible protection of high-profile individuals.

The findings triggered outrage among some Trump supporters, who had been anticipating major disclosures, including “a lot of names” and “flight logs,” as Bondi had previously hinted.

The divide within Trump’s base over Epstein-related disclosures marks a rare fracture, despite Trump’s repeated insistence that the case is a “Democrat-driven hoax.”

Epstein case timeline:

2006: Allegations of Epstein’s abuse become public; he takes a plea deal in Florida.

2019: Arrested on sex-trafficking conspiracy charges; dies in federal custody under controversial circumstances.

2025: DOJ review finds no evidence of foul play or elite cover-up, intensifying calls for full transparency.

If approved, the release of grand jury testimony could be unprecedented, as such records are typically sealed to protect witness privacy and the integrity of investigations.

