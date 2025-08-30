Yandex metrika counter

Trump questions possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting

U.S. President Trump expressed skepticism about the likelihood of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the war in Eastern Europe, suggesting that "maybe they have to fight a little longer."

The president, in an interview with The Daily Caller, expressed confidence that a trilateral meeting between himself, Putin and Zelensky could materialize, but had less confidence in the bilateral huddle between the two Eastern European leaders, News.Az reports citing The Hill.


