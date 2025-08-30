Trump questions possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting

“A [trilateral] would happen. A [bilateral], I don’t know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren’t ready for it,” Trump told the Caller’s White House correspondent Reagan Reese in an interview published Saturday.

“I say … I use the analogy. I’ve used it a couple of times. You have a child, and there’s another child in the lot, in the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going,” he continued. “After a little while, they’re very happy to stop. Do you understand that? It’s almost that way. Sometimes they have to fight for a little bit before you can get them to stop.”

The president added, “But this has been going on for a long time. A lot of people are dead.”

Trump, as part of his effort to bring an end to the roughly three-and-half-year-war, has pushed for a meeting between Zelensky and Putin. The Ukrainian leader, who also met with the president earlier this month, has signaled a willingness to sit down with the Kremlin leader, but Russian officials have so far rejected it.

For now, Russia appears to be slow-walking the administration’s effort to broker a peace deal to end the fighting. Ukraine has rejected the prospect of making large territorial concessions to end the war, as U.S. and European officials have continued discussing potential post-conflict security guarantees to prevent another invasion.

Trump, again, ruled out having U.S. troops on the ground as part of a security guarantee, but signaled openness to offering U.S. air support to help halt the war, something he floated earlier this month.