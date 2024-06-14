Trump returns to Capitol Hill to meet Republicans in first visit since Jan 6 riot

+ ↺ − 16 px

Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill to meet Republicans in his first visit since the riot by supporters of his at Congress three years ago, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The presumptive Republican nominee in November's presidential election delivered a message of unity, promising to "work out" any lingering differences within the party.Later in the day, the former president met with an association of 200 corporate leaders.Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic House Speaker, said in a statement that Trump was the "instigator of an insurrection... returning to the scene of the crime".The visit comes a fortnight after Trump's criminal conviction for falsifying business records in his hush-money trial in New York.He arrived at a Republican office building near the US Capitol building on Thursday morning, passing a small crowd of protesters holding signs with slogans including "failed coup" and "Democracy Forever, Trump Never".In a brief news conference early on Thursday afternoon, Trump said there was "great unity" in the party, and vowed to stand by fellow Republicans, even those he disagreed with."I'm with every one of you. I'll be with you always," he said. "If [a relationship] wasn't fantastic, it gets worked out."We have one thing in mind, and that's making our county great again."Trump did not take questions, but waved and gave a thumbs up at a small group of supporters shouting "I love you"."Thank you," he mouthed in response.Following a meeting between Trump and House Republicans earlier in the day, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the former president "brought an extraordinary amount of energy and enthusiasm this morning"."That is what we're seeing in the party throughout the country," Mr Johnson said. "We believe we are going to win back the White House, and the Senate, and grow the House majority."

