Trump returns to Washington with target on China

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to Washington Monday in the middle of a 17-day vacation to increase pressure on China over its trade policies, as he faces continued bipartisan calls to speak out more forcefully against the hate groups involved in deadly weekend clashes in Charlottesville.

The president tweeted about his to-do list Monday morning, APA reported citing Fox news.

“Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military”, the U.S. president twitted.

Deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters attributed Trump’s relocation in part to long-planned renovations taking place in the West Wing, including an overhaul of the 27-year-old heating and air-conditioning system, forcing staff to temporarily move to another building.

