Trump reveals 'secret mission' securing Strait of Hormuz oil

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In a surprise announcement, President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that a "secret" US military mission successfully secured the passage of more than 100 million barrels of oil through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that he quietly ordered the military last month to launch the operation to protect oil tankers and commercial shipping lanes in the region. According to the president, the effort ensured that over 200 commercial vessels safely completed their voyages through the highly contested waterway, keeping global oil supplies flowing into the open market, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Trump used the announcement to declare a major geopolitical victory over Tehran, asserting that America now holds the upper hand in the region. "This wildly successful effort is because the United States of America controls the Strait of Hormuz — not Iran," Trump wrote. He added a sharp warning to the adversary, stating, "Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran!"

News.Az