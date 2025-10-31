Trump rules out strikes in Venezuela

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump denied on Friday that he was considering military strikes inside Venezuela, seemingly contradicting his comments from the previous week, as expectations grow that the U.S. may soon expand operations related to drug trafficking in the region.

The United States has built up a large military presence in the Caribbean in recent months, with fighter jets, warships and thousands of troops. That presence will significantly expand in the coming weeks with the arrival of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier strike group, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On Friday, when asked by reporters on Air Force One if media reports that he was considering strikes within Venezuela were true, Trump said: "No."

It was not immediately clear if Trump was ruling out future strikes inside Venezuela or simply saying no final decision had been made yet.

At least 14 boats already targeted. In recent weeks, Trump has publicly said that his administration will carry out strikes against drug-related targets inside Venezuela. "The land is going to be next," Trump told reporters last week.

