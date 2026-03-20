Trump's Pearl Harbor remark overshadows Japan PM visit

Tokio Washino, a retiree, said: "Given the historical context of Japan having done that, and with Donald Trump bringing it up as an example, it makes me feel a bit uneasy as a Japanese citizen."

What was the Pearl Harbor attack?

Japan and the US have been close allies since 1952 - but just 10 years earlier, a key decision by Japan sparked wide-ranging consequences for both countries and the rest of the world.

On the morning of 7 December 1941, while most of the world was already at war, Japan launched a surprise attack on the US naval base of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing more than 2,335 US military personnel and 68 civilians.

The country officially declared war on the US. Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images More than a thousand US military servicemen died on the USS Arizona, pictured here shortly after the attack

The enmity between Japan and the US culminated in August 1945 when the US dropped two atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki - the first and so far only use of nuclear weapons.

Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, with estimates ranging between 140,000 to 350,000 in Hiroshima and another 74,000 in Nagasaki.

Japan surrendered unconditionally just days later. Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Hundreds of thousands of people died as the world's first atomic bomb was dropped in Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 'Power of reconciliation'

Since then, leaders of both countries have tended not to dwell on the past in public, but focused on reconciliation.

In 2016, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visited the US naval base at Pearl Harbor and a memorial in Arizona, offering "sincere and everlasting condolences" to the victims of Japan's attack.

Also in 2016, President Barack Obama became the first serving US president to visit Hiroshima, saying his visit was "a testament to how even the most painful divides can be bridged - how our two nations, former adversaries, cannot just become partners, but become the best of friends and the strongest of allies". AFP via Getty Images The 2016 visit was the first to the memorial site by leaders of both countries

Before arriving in Washington, Takaichi had feared the visit would be "difficult" - largely because of Japan's refusal to answer Trump's call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz that Iran has closed in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks.

In the event, the US president described them as "friends" and vaguely praised Tokyo for "really stepping up to the plate".

Before the talks at the White House, Japan joined six other countries pledging "to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz".

They have not specified how. Takaichi later told reporters she had briefed Trump on what support Japan could provide under its laws.