Trump's Venezuela strike worsens Europe's Greenland dilemma

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU's lukewarm reaction to Donald Trump's Venezuelan operation highlights the difficulty Brussels faces in taking a firm stance on the U.S. president's threats to seize Greenland.

The European Commission on Monday sought to draw a distinction between the U.S. capture of Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro and Trump's renewed rhetoric about taking control of the Arctic territory, but couldn't say how it planned to deter the American from such a move, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

"You would recall that Greenland is an ally to the U.S. and is also covered by the NATO alliance. And that is a big, big difference," Commission chief spokesperson Paola Pinho told reporters. "So we therefore completely stand by Greenland and in no way do we see a possible comparison with what happened [in Venezuela]."

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appeared to take Trump's threats at face value, warning that such an attack would spell the end of NATO. "The American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," she said on Monday. "If the U.S. chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything stops ... including the security that has been established since the end of the second world war.”

Pressed repeatedly on what specific steps the EU could take to ward off Trump, the Commission demurred, saying only that it will "not stop defending" the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity — without clarifying how it planned to do that.

The Greenland quandary

World powers have in recent years sought to expand their Arctic footprints, and mineral-rich Greenland — which hosts a U.S. military base — is coveted for its strategic security and trade value.

While Greenland is a self-ruling territory of Denmark, it isn't part of the EU itself, having left its precursor, the European Communities, in 1985. But Greenlanders are EU citizens because Denmark is in the bloc.

"We need Greenland for a national security situation," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "It's so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place."

Russia has ramped up defense investments in the Arctic in recent years, while China has occasionally joined Moscow in joint patrols — though experts note that little military activity has taken place near Greenland itself.

Greenland and Denmark have both repeatedly pushed back against Trump's overtures, insisting that Greenland is not for sale and that its future is a question for its own citizens, not Washington, to decide.

"Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies about annexation," Greenland's Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Monday.

As for Trump's claim this weekend that the EU “needs” the U.S. to “have” Greenland, the Commission said this was "certainly not" the EU's position.

"Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies about annexation," Greenland's Premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen said. | Kristian Tuxen Ladegaard Berg/Getty Images

Yet the mildness of the response from Brussels illustrates the bind Europe finds itself in. Fearing potential retaliation from Trump on trade or Ukraine if he perceives harm to U.S. interests, the EU has mostly pulled its punches in responding to his saber-rattling.

NATO is also treading a fine line to avoid antagonizing the U.S. president. While many allies have so far brushed off an all-out Greenland incursion as implausible, Trump’s comments are beginning to stir anxiety — and defiance — within the alliance.

“We support Denmark fully — including their level of concern," said one senior NATO diplomat, who was granted anonymity to speak freely.

Others argue the remarks should galvanize allies to step up their defense capabilities in the Arctic — which could also placate Trump.

“Some creative thinking is in order … to strengthen the Alliance’s presence around Greenland and thus address U.S. security concerns,” said a second senior NATO diplomat, noting the organization could dispatch more military equipment to the region as it did last year in the Baltic Sea and on NATO’s eastern flank.

“If the head of state of an ally says that part of allied territory … has ‘Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,’ then that should be taken very seriously,” they added.

Yet Trump's latest threat poses an “existential” challenge to NATO, said Ed Arnold, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, given there is no precedent for one country launching an outright attack on another within the alliance since its 1949 founding.

In a worst-case scenario — a U.S. military incursion — Denmark could unilaterally summon allies for talks about threats to its security, he said, but would then be hamstrung as Washington blocks a military response.

That would almost “certainly … mean the end of NATO as we know it,” Arnold said.

Arnold said there has been some increased Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic, with Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also ack

News.Az