France supports Denmark after Trump renews interest in Greenland

France on Monday expressed its "solidarity" with Denmark after U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stressed that the United States needs Greenland "for defense,", News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Borders cannot be changed by force," French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said in an interview with the French public television channel TF1.

Trump said in a telephone interview on Sunday with The Atlantic that the United States "absolutely" needs Greenland. The island, located in the Arctic, is part of Denmark.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that the United States has no right to annex Greenland, urging Washington to stop making threats against a close ally and the Greenlandic people.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, saying that he would not rule out the use of "military or economic coercion" to achieve that goal.

