Trump says 10 Israeli captives will be released ‘very shortly’

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that 10 Israeli captives held in Gaza will be released soon, though he provided no further details.

Speaking at a White House dinner with lawmakers, Trump praised the efforts of his Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in mediating between Israel and Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We got most of the hostages back. We’re going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly,” Trump said.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly asserted that a ceasefire deal and the release of captives were imminent, though no concrete results have yet emerged.

