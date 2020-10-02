Trump says he, wife test positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a “quarantine process” after testing positive for Covid-19.

Trump tweeted early Friday: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The president's physician said Trump was "well" and would continue to perform his duties "without disruption" while quarantining along with the first lady.

They "are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence," doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

"I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

The presidential couple had been awaiting coronavirus test results after a top aide he spent substantial time with this week, Hope Hicks, tested positive for Covid-19.

Hicks had travelled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate in Cleveland.

She began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from Minnesota on Wednesday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information.

Hicks was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

News.Az