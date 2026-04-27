Microsoft introduces policy allowing IT admins to uninstall Copilot from Enterprise devices

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Microsoft has introduced a new policy for Windows 11 Enterprise and Education editions that allows IT administrators to fully uninstall Copilot from managed devices.

Previously, organizations could only disable the AI assistant via Group Policy or Mobile Device Management (MDM), which merely hid the interface while keeping the underlying components on the system, News.Az reports, citing Ghacks.

This update provides a more permanent solution for businesses concerned about data privacy, resource management, or those who prefer to keep their environments free of AI features.

The "Allow Uninstall of Copilot" policy is being rolled out as part of Microsoft's effort to grant enterprise customers greater control over Windows 11 features. Once the policy is enabled, administrators can use deployment tools to remove the Copilot app entirely, though Microsoft notes that users can still access Copilot through web browsers if not restricted by other means.

News.Az