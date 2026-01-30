Trump says Iran prefers a deal over military conflict
President Donald Trump stated that Iran seeks a deal to avoid U.S. military action, despite Tehran's firm stance that its missile and defense systems will never be negotiable.
"I can say this, they do want to make a deal," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday when asked about a build-up of US military forces in the Gulf, without providing details, News.Az reports, citing BBC.
He had warned Tehran on Wednesday that time was "running out" to negotiate a deal on its nuclear programme after a large US naval fleet had gathered near the country.
Iran's foreign minister said there were no talks planned with the US at present but that Tehran was open to negotiations based on "mutual respect" and trust.
Also on Friday, the Kremlin said the head of the Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani had met Russian President Vladimir Putin.
They discussed "Middle Eastern and international issues" among other matters, state news agency Ria-Novosoti reported.
Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and has repeatedly denied accusations by the US and its allies that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.
By Ulviyya Salmanli