Sheinelle Jones almost accidentally throws out wedding dress to late husband

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sheinelle Jones revealed that she nearly threw away her wedding dress to her late husband while moving homes, before unexpectedly rediscovering it among long-unopened boxes in her basement.

The television host shared that she was sorting through stored belongings when she became overwhelmed and considered discarding items she had not seen in years. However, a babysitter helping her during the move encouraged her to go through everything more carefully, News.Az reports, citing People.

During the process, Jones found an old suitcase containing her wedding dress from her 2007 marriage to her late husband Uche Ojeh, who died in May 2025 at the age of 45.

She described the moment as emotionally significant, noting that she had not known where the dress was and initially assumed it had been lost or left elsewhere. The discovery prompted her to reflect on its meaning after his death and their life together.

Jones said the gown, which had not been preserved after the wedding, showed signs of wear from being stored over the years. She also reflected on how her perspective on the dress has changed following her husband’s passing.

The host, who shares three children with Uche Ojeh, also said she ended up keeping other sentimental items from her family’s past, even as she worked through the difficult process of decluttering.

Her comments highlight the emotional challenges of sorting personal belongings while navigating grief, memory, and major life transitions.

News.Az