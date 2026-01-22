Trump says NATO deal grants full US access to Greenland

US President Donald Trump asserts that he has gained "total access" to Greenland through a framework agreement with NATO's head, as part of his effort to acquire the Arctic island for the United States.

Trump made the claim to Fox Business Network in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The comments came a day after Trump suddenly backed off his threats to impose tariffs on European allies who did not support Washington’s takeover of the island, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, saying that he and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte had agreed on a “framework” for a future deal involving Greenland and the Arctic region.

“It’s really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially it’s total access,” Trump told the US network, claiming the access was permanent. “There’s no end, there’s no time limit.”

There was no immediate comment from Denmark on Trump’s remarks, which came hours after Rutte told the Reuters news agency that the framework agreement would require NATO countries to swiftly ramp up security efforts in the Arctic to ward off threats from Russia and China.

“We will come together in NATO with our senior commanders to work out what is necessary,” Rutte told Reuters.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly, I would hope for 2026; I hope even early in 2026.”

In recent weeks, Trump has ramped up his threats to seize the island, citing the threat it could be acquired by China or Russia, plunging US-European relations to their lowest point in decades, and prompting fears for the survival of NATO.