Trump says talks with Iran over new nuclear deal are 'going OK'

President Donald Trump declined to weigh in substantively on high-stakes talks in Oman to reach a new nuclear deal with Iran, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that discussions are “going OK,” Report informs via CNN.

“I think they’re going OK,” Trump said Saturday while en route to a UFC fight in Miami. “Nothing matters until you get it done. So, I don’t like talking about it. But it’s going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think.”

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff “conducted talks today in Muscat with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, which were hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr,” the White House said in a statement earlier Saturday, describing the discussions as “direct communication” and “very positive and constructive.”

Trump has warned that failure to reach a deal could lead to potential military strikes on Iran. Tehran, in turn, has warned that any attack on it would drag the US into a broader Middle Eastern conflict.

