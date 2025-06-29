Trump says the US will be sending trade letters “very soon”

Trump says the US will be sending trade letters “very soon”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US president plans to inform 200 countries about new tariff rules and trade terms.

US President Donald Trump said he will soon send letters to around 200 countries detailing new tariff rules and trade conditions, News.Az informs via Anadolu.

"What I want to do is, and what I will do just sometime prior to the ninth (of July) is we will send a letter to all these countries," Trump said in an interview with Fox News broadcast on Sunday.

The US suspended country-specific ad valorem tariff rates in April until July 9. The EU is also facing a deadline on that date.

The president explained the letters would establish shopping conditions for accessing US markets.

"We will send a letter, and we will say 'We were considered a great honor, and this is what you will have to do to shop in the United States ... We wish you a lot of luck,' and that is the end of the trend," Trump said.

He indicated the administration would evaluate trade deficits and assess how countries treat America before determining specific terms.

"We will look at how a country treats us. Are they good? Are they not so good. Some countries, we do not care, you know, we will just send a high number out," Trump said.



Canada 'very nasty to deal with'

Trump announced Friday that the US is ending trade discussions with Canada over the country's digital services tax on technology companies.

He confirmed suspension during the interview, said this shall remain in effect "until such time as they drop certain taxes."

Describing Canada as “very nasty to deal with” and “very tough,” the US president accused Ottawa of subjecting American farmers to tariffs of up to 400%.

“There's been things going on that we don't like and things going on where they took advantage, and hopefully we'll be fine with Canada," he said, reiterating that it should be the 51st state to the US as it "relies entirely" on America.

News.Az