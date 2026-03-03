Yandex metrika counter

Trump says US will cut all trade with Spain - VIDEO

Source: Xinhua

President Trump ⁠says the United States plans ⁠cut off all trade with Spain after ⁠the European country refused to let the US military use its bases ‌for missions linked to strikes on Iran.

He also chastised the United Kingdom for similar decisions, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Spain has been terrible,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with German ⁠Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The president ⁠added he told US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “cut ⁠off all dealings” with Spain.

“We’re going ⁠to cut ⁠off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to ‌do with Spain,” said Trump.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

