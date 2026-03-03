Trump says US will cut all trade with Spain - VIDEO
Source: Xinhua
President Trump says the United States plans cut off all trade with Spain after the European country refused to let the US military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.
He also chastised the United Kingdom for similar decisions, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
“Spain has been terrible,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The president added he told US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “cut off all dealings” with Spain.
“We’re going to cut off all trade with Spain. We don’t want anything to do with Spain,” said Trump.
By Faig Mahmudov