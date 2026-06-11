John Healey resigns as Defence Secretary over defence funding plan

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United Kingdom Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned from his post over concerns related to the funding of the Defence Investment Plan, according to an official letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

In his resignation letter, Healey warned that proposed financial arrangements could reduce the readiness of the armed forces and increase risks to personnel on operations, potentially making the country less secure, News.Az reports, citing Labour List.

Healey said he was being forced into decisions that would undermine military readiness, while also praising the Prime Minister for leadership and public respect at home and abroad.

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He added that the Defence Investment Plan settlement falls short of what is required for national defence at a time of heightened global security threats, noting concerns about delayed funding increases and long-term defence spending targets.

Responding to the resignation, Armed Forces Minister Al Carns said the Defence Investment Plan was “not fit for purpose,” while members of Parliament and defence committee officials expressed concern over the implications for military readiness and national security.

Chair of the Defence Select Committee, Labour MP Tan Dhesi, described Healey as a committed and respected Defence Secretary, warning that the resignation should be treated as a serious signal regarding the adequacy of defence funding and the need for increased investment in the armed forces.

He added that defence spending should be accelerated toward higher GDP targets and that the Defence Investment Plan must be fully funded, deliverable and subject to parliamentary scrutiny.

News.Az