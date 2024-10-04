Trump says US will go to hell if he loses presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stated that the United States will "go to hell" if he loses the November election, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Look, we gotta win, and if we don’t win, this country’s going to hell," he said, The Guardian reported. "You know, there’s an expression, this could be the last election we ever have, and it’s an expression that I really believe, and I believe that this could be the last election we ever have."US businessman Elon Musk earlier said the upcoming US presidential election could be the last for the country if Trump doesn’t reclaim the White House. According to Musk, if Democrat Kamala Harris wins, illegal immigrants will keep coming, become citizens and get the right to vote in the next elections. With the votes of these immigrants, the Democratic Party will be beyond any competition four years later, so the only choice will be among Democratic nominees at the party’s primaries, the businessman said.The US will hold a presidential election on November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was expected to run on the Democratic Party ticket, but after his disastrous performance at the June debate with Trump, he decided to quit the race and instead supported the nomination of his Vice President Kamala Harris. Her candidacy was later formally endorsed at a Democratic Party Convention.

News.Az