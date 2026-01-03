Trump says Venezuelan forces were 'waiting for us'

Trump thanks the military for their "breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence", News.az reports, citing BBC.

He says these "highly trained warriors" were operating in collaboration with US law enforcement.

Venezuelan forces were "waiting for us", he says, with "many ships out".

Despite being in a "ready position", Trump says Venezuelan forces were "completely overwhelmed and very quickly incapacitated".

Not a single US serviceman was killed, and no equipment was lost, he adds.

Trump says the US has "knocked out 97% of drugs coming in by sea", and alleges that each boat carrying drugs kills 25,000 people on average.

He also alleges that most of

