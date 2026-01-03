'Venezuelan people are free again,' Trump says

All political and military figures in Venezuela should understand that what happened to Maduro could happen to them, Trump says, News.az reports, citing BBC.

"Venezuelan people are free again," he adds. He also says America is a "safer" and "prouder nation" today.

He then hands over to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who begins by describing the operation this morning as "a massive joint military and law enforcement raid, flawlessly executed".

Maduro "had his chance, just like Iran had their chance," Hegseth says, but adds that he messed around.

