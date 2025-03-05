Trump says Zelensky ready to sign a deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I'm also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine," Trump says in an address to Congress, News.az reports.

He says thousands of Russians and Ukrainians are being killed each week, and says that he wants it stop.

"You want it to keep going another five years?" he asks.

Trump then goes on to criticise Europe, saying that it has spent more money on Russian oil than it has on aiding Ukraine.

In comparison, Trump continues, the US has given hundreds of billions in aid to Ukraine.

He then says that today he received a letter from Ukraine's president Zelensky that they'e ready to sign a mineral deal and end the war.

News.Az