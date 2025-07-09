Trump sends tariff letters to 7 more countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump sent letters to the leaders of seven more countries Wednesday morning, notifying them that new tariffs will be charged on goods imported by the United States from these countries starting Aug. 1, News.az reports citing BBC.

Trump posted these letters on Truth Social, his own social media platform. The letters have been addressed to leaders of the Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Iraq, Libya and Sri Lanka.

According to the letters, 30 percent tariffs will be imposed on Libya, Iraq, Algeria and Sri Lanka, 25 percent on Brunei and Moldova, and 20 percent on the Philippines.

Trump sent the first batch of tariff letters to 14 countries on Monday, with tariffs ranging from 25 percent to 40 percent.

