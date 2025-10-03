Trump sets a Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept his Gaza peace proposal

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has set a deadline for Hamas to accept a US peace plan for Gaza, warning that failure to do so would result in "all hell" breaking loose.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday that an agreement must be reached by 18:00 Washington time (22:00 GMT) on Sunday, News.Az reports citing BBC.

The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release within 72 hours of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas - as well as the remains of hostages thought to be dead - in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Arab and Turkish mediators are understood to be pressing Hamas for a positive response to the proposal, but a senior Hamas figure has said the armed group is likely to reject it.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

Mediators have made contact with the head of Hamas's military wing in Gaza, who has indicated he does not agree to the new US ceasefire plan, the BBC understands.

It is thought that some of Hamas's political leadership in Qatar are open to accepting it with adjustments - but have found their influence limited as they do not have control of the hostages held by the group.

Another stumbling block for some in Hamas is that the plan requires them to hand over all of the hostages over the first 72 hours of the ceasefire - giving away their only bargaining chip.

There are believed to be 48 hostages still being held in the Palestinian territory by the armed group, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

At least 66,288 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

