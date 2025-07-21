Trump shares AI-generated video of Obama arrest to 'YMCA'

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Sunday by posting an AI-generated video depicting former President Barack Obama being arrested to the soundtrack of "YMCA."

The post comes amid explosive allegations from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who claims that Obama and his intelligence team orchestrated a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a Truth Social post, Trump shared a TikTok video featuring clips of Democrats, including Obama, asserting that “no one is above the law.” The 45-second AI-generated sequence then shows Trump and Obama in the Oval Office before AI agents arrest Obama. The video ends with an AI-generated Obama behind bars in an orange jumpsuit, while Trump smiles.

Gabbard’s remarks on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” fueled the timing of Trump’s post. “Over 100 documents that we released on Friday provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before leaving office,” Gabbard alleged.

She further claimed that Obama-era intelligence officials manipulated the Russia collusion narrative to harm Trump, despite having “no empirical evidence” before the 2016 election. Gabbard announced plans to refer these documents to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) for a criminal review.

While Trump’s AI-generated video was intended as a political statement, critics argue it blurs the line between satire and misinformation. AI-generated political content is under increasing scrutiny, particularly in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

