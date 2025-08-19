Trump signs bill to enhance export control transparency

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill aimed at enhancing transparency and oversight of U.S. government export regulations, News.Az reports citing The White House.

"H.R. 1316, the 'Maintaining American Superiority by Improving Export Control Transparency Act,' which amends the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to require the Secretary of Commerce to report annually to Congress on applications for dual-use export licenses," the White House said in a statement.

News.Az