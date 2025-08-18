White House releases schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy meeting in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Moscow time (5:15 p.m. GMT). The meeting is scheduled to last an hour and will focus on efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Later in the evening, at 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT), Trump will host a multilateral meeting with European leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to attend, News.Az reports, citing The White House..

The talks follow Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, after which he spoke by phone with Zelenskyy, as well as leaders of the U.K., Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, France, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and von der Leyen. Zelenskyy said he intends to discuss with Trump “the details of ending the conflict” during the Washington meeting. According to The New York Times, Trump also invited European leaders to participate in the discussions with Zelenskyy.

