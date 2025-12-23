Trump says Ukraine peace talks are “okay”

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump described the ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as “okay,” noting the “tremendous hatred” between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. Trump expressed hope that the negotiations could succeed, highlighting his past experience in resolving conflicts.

The Miami talks, held from December 19–21, involved Ukrainian officials including National Security Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, alongside US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. European national security advisers also participated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Umerov said discussions focused on four key areas: a 20-point peace plan, multilateral and bilateral security guarantees, and an economic development (prosperity) plan for Ukraine. Witkoff confirmed that Russia remains committed to achieving peace.

Russian President Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, left Miami without comment, stating only that the next round of talks would be held in Moscow. Analysts note that while progress is being made, some proposals may not align with Moscow’s position.

News.Az